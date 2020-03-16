Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo is calling for schools to register their students for the 100 girls, 100 voices poetry competition that will be held concurrently with the festival in September.

The registration call is for schools in and around Bulawayo with each school allowed to submit only two entries for an individual or a group which should be made up of four girls.

To register, the schools are being required to submit a two-minute video clip of the girls performing poetry that tackles any child right issues in any language to the Intwasa offices or visit their website.

The poetry project is meant to empower and nurture the students who will receive mentoring from already established poets. Last year, the students were mentored by award-winning poets Lady Tshawe, Sibonokuhle Netha, Tinashe Tafirenyika, Sithandazile Dube and Thandokuhle Sibanda.

Intwasa Arts Festival spokesperson Runyararo Mutandi said for this year’s edition, they decided to have an open call in order to enable all schools to participate.

“Last year, we chose the schools that we wanted to work with, but some felt left out so we decided to give every school a shot this year,” said Mutandi.

The deadline for registration is next week Friday with the qualifiers set to be announced before the first school term ends next month.

Once selected, the 100 girls will get mentored by established poets with thematic experts from Plan Zimbabwe, Justice for Children, Childline and others facilitating various sessions.

“Workshops will be conducted with the girls as they’ll get guidance in preparation for the competition in September,” said Mutandi.

Last year, Eveline High School won the competition which had participants from 20 schools. The 100 voices were the 100 pieces of poetry that the girls wrote and recited that spoke to issues of child marriages, alignment of marriage laws, child sexual abuse, vuzu parties and the general empowerment of the girl child.

The shade from the 100 umbrellas represented the information and consistent training and mentoring of the girls and the protection from the umbrellas symbolised a wall of protection and comfort for the girls in their lives as they focus on reaching their full potential.