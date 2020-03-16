Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A BINGA man, who was found in possession of a pangolin, has claimed that the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers and police set him up.

Cleopas Dube (38) of Bazingili Village under Chief Siabuwa pleaded not guilty to possessing a pangolin when he appeared before Binga magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo on Thursday.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody to March 17 when he will be put on his defence after the state led evidence from witnesses.

In denying the charge, Dube said: “The pangolin did not belong to me but they brought it themselves.”

Prosecuting Mr Quiet Mpofu said Dube was found selling the pangolin for US$1 000.

“On the 24th day of September 2019, Mr Tarisayi Kwembeya, a ranger from Zimparks received a tip-off to the effect that the accused was in possession of a live pangolin which he was selling for US$1 000.

Rangers teamed up with police and contacted Dube through a cellphone pretending to be buyers,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said Dube, who was in the company of an accomplice allegedly directed the anti-poaching team to a place along the Siabuwa-Mujeri road in Bhombodube village. Dube and the alleged accomplice who is still at large brought the pangolin in a cardboard box and handed it over to Mr Kwembeya whom they assumed to be a buyer.

However, Dube and his alleged accomplice became suspicious and fled from the scene before they could be given the money, the court was told.

The duo left the pangolin behind. Dube was arrested in February while his alleged accomplice is still on the run. The pangolin was valued at RTGS$86 050. Dube is being represented by Mr Knowledge Dingani of Mvhiringi and [email protected]