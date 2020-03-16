Crime Reporter

Police are now treating the case of two fishermen whose bodies were retrieved from Darwendale Dam, as murder after postmortem results confirmed that they were murdered.

Earlier reports suggested that the two could have drowned in the dam after their canoe capsized but further investigations are now pointing to murder.

The two who were identified as Allan Govha (34) and Innocent Dickson (24), all of Nyabira had their bodies taken to Banket District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last week confirmed that they had received the postmortem results and that they were treating the case as murder.

He, however, could not divulge further details.

“Investigations are still in progress and we are being guided by the postmortem results and allegations that were raised. More details will be released during the course of the investigations,” he said.

He said the bodies had since been released to the families for burial. Govha and Dickson’s bodies were recovered floating in the dam two days after their disappearance. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the bodies had bruises all over. Their heads were also swollen.

The motive behind the murder case is still not known and no arrests have been made so far.

Asst Comm Nyathi recently said they were treating the case as murder.

“We are now treating the case as murder since the bodies had head injuries and we are still conducting investigations,” he said.

“There is a witness who is implicating some officials from a fishing company based in Norton in connection with the case. The witness has alleged to the police that the drowning issue was stage managed.”

In 2008, two poachers drowned in Darwendale Dam after slipping off an inflated tube while fishing.