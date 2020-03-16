Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Jamaican reggae/dancehall artiste, Turbulence will be coming down to Zimbabwe next month for shows in Kwekwe, Victoria Falls and Harare.

The chanter (real name Sheldon Campbell) will be touring Zimbabwe for the fourth time in his musical career.

His close associate and organiser of the tour, Fidelis ‘DJ Fydale’ Isaacs said all is in place for the artiste’s tour.

“Turbulence will be in the country for three shows. The first one will be in Kwekwe on April 17 and the second will be in Vic Falls on April 18. The last one is schedule for Harare on April 19,” DJ Fydale said.

Locals who will perform with the Jamaican star are Bazooka, Hwinza, Uncle Epatan, Ndunge Yut, Ras Caleb, Ricky Fire, Templeman and Garry B.

Besides the shows, DJ Fydale said Turbulence is expected to collaborate with the up-and-coming Zimdancehall artistes as a way of uplifting them.

“Turbulence now regards Zimbabwe as his second home as he’s been here several times. Every time he comes, he makes it a point to collaborate with local artists.

“He’s committed to doing so, so it’s now just a matter of identifying the artistes.”

Turbulence, a self-proclaimed member of the Rastafari movement was discovered in 1999 by Philip “Fatis” Burrell. He has released a number of albums including I Believe, United, Notorious – The Album, Songs of Solomon, Triumphantly, Join Us and Hail The King. He is also known for his song Blood dem out which was featured on a highly profiled freestyle ski movie called Show and Prove.

He made his maiden appearance in Zimbabwe at the Ghetto vs Ghetto clash in 2013 which ushered in the Mbare trio, Seh Calaz, Soul Jah Love and Kinna. In 2016, he had a national tour with shows in Harare, Kwekwe and Bulawayo.