Business Reporter

THE inaugural Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference, which was scheduled to take place between 24-26 March in Kigali, Rwanda has been postponed due to threats posed by the outbreak of Covid-19.

More organisations locally and abroad are suspending public gatherings amid the global health scare caused by Covid-19, which broke out in China last December, and has spread to nearly 100 countries across the globe, killing thousands of people.

The country’ trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, said the shift in dates was done with due regard to the safety and health of people, considering the risks posed by the pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and new dates will be communicated in due course. We appreciate the continued support from all stakeholders in Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said ZimTrade in a statement.

Zimbabwe has activated its systems to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19 but does not yet have a confirmed case. However, more than 8 700 people who entered the country as of last Friday have been placed under surveillance for the virus.

South Africa, which has recorded 61 coronavirus positive cases, has decided to close 32 of its 72 ports of entry consisting of land, air and sea ports.

On Saturday, Namibia cancelled independence celebrations slated for March 21 following confirmation of two cases of Covid-19 in that country. The country also suspended in and outbound travel from Ethiopia, Germany and Qatar with immediate effect.

Similar high-level conferences such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the 57th Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Committee of Sadc Stock Exchange (CoSSE) meeting and Second Brokers’ Networking Session, all set for this month in Victoria Falls, have been cancelled.