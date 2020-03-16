Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Award-winning artiste Jah Prayzah has released a music video for one of the tracks from his forthcoming album.

The song, which is the album title track, Hokoyo, is already proving popular, a few hours after its release this morning. It has been endorsed by many as it sees Jah Prayzah fusing his traditional music with his new Afro sound.

Through the song that was produced by Rodney Beatz and video directed by Blaqs Videos, Jah Prayzah gives advice to his son, Mukudzeyi Junior who is also featured in the video. He advises his son who has shown interest in music, about the struggles that he will face in the future.

The video which was shot in Uzumba and Vumba, itself has well-choreographed dances with an African themed setting.

The Hokoyo video has certainly given fans of the artiste a taste of what to expect from his album due for release on April 3.

@waynecas