Afro-jazz musician and bass guitarist Josh Meck will early next month host the Afriq Worship Night at the Zimbabwe-Germany Society in Harare.

Meck told Standard Style that he was now “born-again” and came up with the concept of Afriq Worship as way of thanking God for the talent.

“We are now at an advanced stage and I am pleased to announce that God has been faithful, we shall be having our first ever Afriq Worship Night at the Zimbabwe-Germany Society in the capital,” he said.

The famed bass guitarist said he decided to come up with the Afriq Worship concept after getting positive response from fans following the release of the single titled Baba Varikumusoro, a gospel track, in December 2019

“I got positive feedback from my fans who thought the song was a perfect song for a time like this when the world is going through difficult time. The response to the song was so overwhelming which also inspired me to work on Afriq Praise,” he said.

Meck said he changed the name from Afriq Praise to Afriq Worship since the songs were more inclined to worship.

“I quickly put together a group in January 2020 and we started rehearsing the new songs,” he said.

“However, as time went on we realised that our music was more inclined to worship and, therefore, we decided to change the name of the group to Afriq Worship.

“I had never thanked God enough for this, ability to make music in a unique way then the name Afriq Worship came to my mind and I decided I was going to start a gospel group called Afriq Worship.

“I didn’t have enough songs, so somehow God gave me the inspiration and I started writing songs.”

The musician said preparations for the concert were now at an advanced stage

Over the years, Meck has worked with a number of artistes, including the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Comrade Fasto and Hope Masike, among others.

He has done collaborations with foreign artistes such as Asali from Kenya Mike Del Erro from the Netherlands and South Africa’s Nomsa Mazwai.