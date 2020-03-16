CELEBRATED sungura musician Romeo Gasa recently took his philanthropic mission to a higher level when he hosted his birthday party at Danhiko Project.

It was an awesome event as Gasa, apart from exciting the disabled people at the school with his musical prowess, also shared his cake and other goodies with them.

The guest of honour at the event was the African Union Youth Council head of disability, Nyasha Nhau, who is also a former student at Danhiko.

Gasa told Standard Style that he was surprised by the warm reception he received and was also touched by the plight of the pupils with disability.

“This has been an eye-opener for me. I am going to engage my fans and other businessespeople I am connected to, so that we find ways to help this school,” Gasa said.

The artiste was accompanied by by Nadia Hope Trust leader Vongai Bvirakure.

Bvirakure, who is partnering Gasa in his philanthropy, revealed that the two are also relatives.

“We are empowering women and youths in many ways through poverty eradication skills,” Bvirakure said.

“We are also working on an entrepreneurship scholarship programme for primary and tertiary students so that we train and equip them at a young age in order to eradicate poverty in our communities.”

The boarding master at the school, Jonathan Ngehama, who also joined pupils in dancing to Gasa’s sungura music, thanked the musician and appealed for a sound system to help entertain the pupils.

Late last year Gasa launched his seventh album Tamba Iri Kurira under the theme, Touching and Changing Lives, where he roped in artistes living with disability among them the visually-impaired street musician Daniel Gonora and Greatman.

The Extra Valembe frontman has also established the Romeo Gasa Trust Foundation, a charity organisation to assist the disadvantaged members of the society.