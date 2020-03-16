Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union vice-president (South) Martin Shone has a mammoth assignment of quelling purported unrest in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) that ZRU claims is affecting the game.

Shone, who was seconded to ZRU to safeguard the interests of BMRFB, has been under the spotlight and is accused of abandoning his constituency during his tenure.

Last month ZRU dissolved the BMRFB board accusing it of “paralysing the smooth running” of the game in Bulawayo despite the new board’s efforts to revive and expand the game in the province.

ZRU chief executive officer Sifiso Made said the national body’s executive reached a unanimous decision to dissolve BMRFB due to infighting within the provincial association.

This was, however, viewed as a ploy to shut out the Bulawayo executive from attending the ZRU’s elective general meeting where Shone was being challenged by BMRFB chairman Craig Change.

Clubs under the BMRFB have expressed satisfaction at members of the executive, who they feel are sincere in reviving rugby in Bulawayo.

The dissolved BMRFB, comprises Change, vice-chairman Thembelani Ncube and secretary George Hlatshwayo.

“Our hope is that now that the national elections are done, ZRU will let BMRFB run its affairs as mandated by the clubs. Shone should bury the hatchet and work with these guys.

“He (Shone) didn’t do anything for our rugby in the two years that he was at ZRU and we hope he’ll improve this time around,” said a club official, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation.

Shone could not be reached for comment.

The dissolved BMRFB had instituted an audit for the period 2017 to 2019 and was pushing to shut down the popular Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama.

Efforts were also being made to revive women’s rugby in the province.

Meanwhile, the BMRFB held a Level One coaching clinic at Hartsfield yesterday to capacitate trainers.

“We are targeting to develop talent at grassroots levels and to be effective in that, we need properly trained coaches so that they impart correct things to the youngsters. Now that we are done with the trainers’ programme, plans are in motion to hold an administrative workshop for club officials and the board,” said Change.

He said they’re engaging the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to facilitate the administrative workshop.

Change also revealed that his board was in constant communication with ZRU to amicably resolve their dissolution and was confident a deal would be reached soon. — @ZililoR