By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was on Sunday, airlifted to the coronavirus-hit nation of China amidst reports that his health had deteriorated again.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the development to Zimlive.com, adding that it was his routine medical checkup.

“I can confirm that the vice president left for China for his medical check-up. Obviously, we can’t say how long that will take because that will depend on what experts say. But he is out of the country,” Charamba said.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga left Harare on a Dubai-registered private jet, a Boeing 737-7AK (BBJ), which is regularly used by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga recently snubbed Mnangagwa’s national field day held at his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe where he was supposed to be guest of honour.

Many described Chiwenga’s two week absence on public events as a growing fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

He was supposed to be the guest of honour at the national field day, but he was replaced by Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri.

However, Charamba denied as nonsense, reports of a fallout between the President and his deputy, adding that his absence at national field day was due his health.

“He was not feeling too well and he wanted a bit of rest. That’s the real issue. Speculation that there’s bad blood between him and the President… is nonsense,” Charamba said.

Chiwenga spent more than four months in China last year getting treated for an undisclosed ailment which he claimed would have certainly killed him if it was not for the intervention of the Chinese. Some reports claim that he was poisoned by his political rivals. Nehanda Radio