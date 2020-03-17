Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BRAZILIAN Soccer Schools (BSS) Zimbabwe has launched a Performance Hub to help in the development of young talented football players.

BSS Zimbabwe is an initiative that provides unique football coaching to boys and girls aged between five and 18 years.

It started operating in Zimbabwe last year and seeks to cultivate principles of fair play, teamwork and respect for opponents.

The Performance Hub is an indoor facility suited for children from five to 13 years that will operate in Bulawayo and Harare where players will undergo a structured international training programme rooted in the tradition of Brazilian Futsal, a footballing technique that combines fast play and individual talent.

“These programmes are game-changers, providing solid age appropriate life lessons to children while enjoying learning and playing soccer. We have taken the best of old schools and woven it into a modern and dynamic soccer programme that delivers results on the pitch,” said Denzil Chalmers, master franchise holder of BSS Zimbabwe.

Sessions for children aged five to seven years will focus on coordination and improving overall fitness levels.

Players aged seven and above will mainly be taught ball control, dribbling skills, spatial orientation, teamwork and shot taking.

They will be trained in small groups to enable coaches to give more attention to individuals.