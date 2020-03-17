Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman Amkela Nyoni has challenged companies to assist local football clubs as part of their social corporate responsibility.

Nyoni, managing director of Genstorm Global Supplies which specialises in mining equipment, donated $40 000 and 30 soccer balls to Premiership side, Bulawayo City FC.

He said companies have a role to play in assisting football clubs with junior teams to remove youngsters from the streets.

“There are a number of football clubs dotted around Bulawayo that are playing a critical role in giving youngsters hope and keeping them busy by playing soccer instead of engaging in criminal activities. These clubs deserve the support of local businesses and if we don’t assist them, there is a danger that these youngsters might end up doing wrong things.

“I’ve done my part by assisting Bulawayo City FC with 30 balls and I trust they will go a long way in helping the club. I’ll be around to walk along with them as they return to the Premiership, hoping that they won’t be relegated this time around,” said Nyoni.

Bulawayo City have been busy courting partners and have so far received two playing kits from United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean medical practitioner Anele Gumbo who grew up in Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo. Antony Nakamba, father of national team midfielder Marvelous, who plays for English Premiership side Aston Villa, also donated a playing kit and tracksuits to the club.

“We need all the help we can get as a club from the people of Bulawayo because Bulawayo City is their team. We have junior teams from Under-10s up to the senior team in the Premiership and our hope is to give all these youngsters something to do. We’re not competing with local clubs but are only complementing their efforts to assist the children of Bulawayo. Hopefully, more business people will be challenged to emulate what Nyoni, Nakamba and Gumbo have done for us,” said Jerry Sibanda, Bulawayo City chairman. – @ZililoR