Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Tertiary Sports Association (BUTISA) held its sports gala that was dominated by Nust at the United College of Education (UCE) at the weekend.

The games also featured Bulawayo Polytechnic, Lupane State University and Zimbabwe School of Mines.

Athletes faced off in basketball, tennis, handball, football, netball and volleyball.

Nust took gold in tennis, football and volleyball. Bulawayo Polytechnic also had a good outing with gold medals in Basketball and netball.

BUTISA sports director and technical manager Brian Rukasha said: “All the teams put up competitive performances. These games will go a long way in making sure tertiary institutions are visible in terms of sport contribution to youth and nurturing of talent. Tertiary institutions should subsequently feed into national teams.”

Medals Table

Gold Silver Bronze

Nust 5 2 3

Byo Poly 4 5 3

UCE 2 1 2

LSU 0 1 2

ZSM 0 2 2