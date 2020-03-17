Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Tuesday directed that all public gatherings, including sporting events be halted for the next 60 days, as part of measures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic that has so far infected more than 168 000 persons globally.

There have also been close to 7 000 deaths worldwide.

Zimbabwe has recorded no official infection since the virus’ outbreak.

Reacting to the President’s declaration, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) said there was no need for debate in engaging in sporting activities, even domestically.

SRC had earlier issued a statement with a cocktail of new requirements for National Sports Associations to seek clearance to compete outside the country.

“The State President has issued a proclamation and naturally everyone should and must abide by that. It’s no longer an issue of should we or should we not,” said SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho.

The proclamation by President Mnangagwa will see a number of sporting activities, including the Premier Soccer League, which was expected to kick-off this weekend, being affected.

Schools sports, whose national athletics competitions for both the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and the National Association for Secondary School Heads (Nash), were to be held at Peterhouse College in Marondera from March 23-27, will now also be shelved.