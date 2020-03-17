Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ORGANISERS of the annual Econet Victoria Falls Marathon have temporarily suspended registration for this year’s edition due to the raging coronavirus.

The marathon had been scheduled for July 5 in the resort town and becomes the latest on the list of suspended sporting events since the outbreak rose rapidly.

“We have temporarily closed online entries until 30 April or until we have a clear indication from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe as to whether we may proceed with the event,” organisers said in a statement.

The event has been running annually for more than a decade and has been a drawcard for the tourism sector as it attracts the numbers and revenue.

Hotels and lodges smile during the marathon period each year as they check in hundreds from around Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

In 2019 the marathon attracted 3 518 runners from 43 countries.