Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ALL-male acapella group, Family Voices are inching closer to the Amazing Voices US$100 000 prize money after making it to the top four on Sunday.

The Family of God Church group from Bulawayo which is representing the country at the competition in Johannesburg, South Africa, left judges impressed after an outstanding performance of Joyous Celebration’s Ichokwadi hit.

The group which has evidently settled in well in Johannesburg, showed that they meant business as they gave a stellar performance clad in camouflage attire. It was clear they were ready to fight for the judges and audiences support as the race towards the US$100 000 heats up.

Zimbabwe’s “favourite” son in-law, former Big Brother Africa housemate, Elikem Kumordzie who is one of the presenters of the show could not help but commend the group in their home language after their performance.

“Zviri kufaya (it’s going well) aiwa aiwa, I enjoyed the performance,” said Elikem.

Judge, Ammara Brown concurred with Elikem saying the group also impressed her. She however highlighted that she was a bit skeptical when she saw the group’s outfit, but later on, appreciated the act.

“Ichokwadi (It’s true) Jesus is with you. Truth be told, you guys did beautifully today. Well done! The outfits threw us off, but you’re in a country where camouflage is legal so you decided to just go with it.

“But as the performance progressed, everything started lighting up and you ended with a bang. I really loved it,” said Ammara.

Trigmatic, another judge also concurred with Ammara saying he enjoyed the group’s performance.

“Great song choice. You didn’t have to do much because of the song choice so I really enjoyed,” said Trigmatic.

Tuju another judge commended the group saying: “You have done well. I’m sure Bulawayo is proud of you, Zimbabwe is proud of you and Africa is happy for you. All the best,” said Tuju.

Ralf Gum, who is the judges tie breaker however had a different opinion as he felt the group’s vocals were not greatly done.

“It was a great song choice yes. It was very creative too as it was original but the vocals, I’m not sure about what you guys (judges) are saying as the lead vocal was great, but the background for me was average.

“So let’s see how it goes. Since you’ve been consistent, this is your best performance yet,” said Ralf Gum.

The group which seemed to be finding the going tough last week after a poor song selection seems to have taken note of the judges’ feedback and worked on their weaknesses.

With the show having started showing to TV audiences live from The Victory Theatre, Zimbabweans are being encouraged to support the group which will soon need votes.

With groups Wanavokali, Simply Six, Family Voices and Africa Rise left in the contest, those who will make top three will start competing for the public’s votes as from next week. The finale is slated for April 5.

South Africa’s Simply Six, also in the gospel category, performed Egetsemane by Sbu Noah and won the golden voice for the first time. Another South African group, The Recreators and Ghana’s Rhythm Ambassadors got the short straw as they were in the bottom two and had to be eliminated. – @waynecas