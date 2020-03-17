Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE decline in international tourist arrivals as a result of Covid-19 presents a compelling case for tourism industry players and hoteliers to promote domestic tourism if they are to remain in business.

Global travel and tourism operations are under threat following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has spread worldwide causing cancellation of trips.

Over the years efforts by Government to promote domestic tourism have been somewhat hampered by operators and hoteliers themselves who have been enjoying the sweetness of foreign currency and sidelining local holiday makers through exorbitant rates, analysts say.

With countries closing their borders for inbound and outbound travel, the local tourism industry has been left clutching thin air as most hotels in Victoria Falls have witnessed drastic cancellations.

Some hotels and lodges have reportedly fallen to about three percent occupancy rate while streets that are usually characterised by scores of foreigners moving around shops and local markets are now deserted with mostly locals going around doing their business.

A handful of foreign nationals can be seen on the streets with few shuttle vehicles on the roads due to reduced clients.

Several eateries have also suffered reduced business save for those that have been providing meals relatively affordable to locals.

Some hotels have started terminating contracts of some workers while other operators have resorted to cutting salaries for staff as a cost cutting measure.

Usually tourism operators have their specific source markets and the effects of coronavirus mean that some could be soon out of business if they do not embrace domestic clients.

Some operators are reportedly working on measures to market their facilities and activities to the local market, something that has not been happening as the majority of domestic clients have over the years been those attending conferences.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority met stakeholders in Victoria Falls and Binga on Wednesday and Friday last week to deliberate on the way forward in light of the current challenges.

In an interview during his visit to Binga on Friday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi called upon the tourism players to invest in domestic tourism.

“Most of our tourism was focused on foreigners but now with this scourge of coronavirus, which has had an impact on tourism, all countries’ economies are declining and source markets are being affected.

“It’s now prudent to invest in domestic tourism where we should be proud about what we can do as locals,” said VP Mohadi.

He challenged communities such as Binga to vigorously promote and market their cultures and improve on marketability. Zimbabwe tourism’s main source markets include France, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, United States of America, China, among others, which are hard hit by coronavirus. — @ncubeleon