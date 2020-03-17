Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga district is set to get a major boost after the Government secured foreign investor who will inject millions of dollars towards its revitalisation and expansion.

A consortium comprising investors based in South Africa and Dubai working in partnership with the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) is set to rehabilitate the irrigation scheme.

It is also envisaged that the project will be expanded to cover 15 000 hectares of land for cropping. Presently, the hectarage under irrigation is 400 hectares.

When Chronicle recently visited Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme, there was no meaningful farming activity taking place.

However, with the new development, it is hoped that there will be employment for the local communities when the area is transformed into an economic hub.

Matabeleland North Provincial chief irrigation engineer Charles Makhula said Bulawayo Kraal has not been fully functional since the departure of Arda Jotsholo Farm private investor Mr Brent le Reux in 2018.

Mr le Reux left the irrigation scheme due to challenges emanating from contractual obligations with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement and plot holders.

Government then handed over the project to Arda to run it.

“There was a Government directive that Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme should be handed over to Arda and that was effected. However, Arda indicated that it had no capacity hence it looked for partners and they went through a tendering process and identified a foreign investor who will develop 15 000 hectares of land,” said Eng Makhula.

He said the investor is set to meet Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri next week to push for progress.

Contacted yesterday, Minister Shiri promised to provide details as well as the amount of money involved in the deal.

Eng Makhula said: “The investor wants to bring in specialists to do the documentation work since the scheme is being expanded from 400 hectares to 15 00 hectares. We are now waiting for Arda to start work since they now have an investor.”

Located about 30km away from Binga Centre, the project has since 2004 faced a myriad of challenges which include constant pipe bursts.

Eng Makhula said the expansion of Bulawayo Kraal will extend to Mlibizi, Siansundu and the area long Binga-Siabuwa road.

“I had a meeting with the investor on Wednesday and they indicated to me that they have set aside US$76 million for more centre pivots.

“There will be a lot of land clearing, electricity connections and construction of a road network,” he said. — @mashnets