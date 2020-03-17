Showbiz Reporter

HUNDREDS of people thronged the Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo on Saturday to meet MTV Shuga Down South’s cast members Sol (real name Ayanda Makayi) and Dineo (real name Mamarumo Marokane).

Three cinemas were fully occupied by people who wanted to be part of the final screening of the hit drama series that tackles HIV and Aids issues.

Before meeting fans at Ster-Kinekor, upon arrival in the city on Thursday, the cast was taken on a township tour of the city where they visited a beer garden in Makokoba. Dineo had a swig of Ingwebu Traditional beer popularly known as a Calabash.

On Friday, they went to Lupane State University, Catholic University of Zimbabwe and Nust on Friday where they interacted with students and created awareness on sexual health, gender-based violence, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies and HIV/Aids issues.

In the evening, they attended a meet and greet dinner at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe where guests got to see their stars in person.

On Saturday, before the final screening of the Shuga series, the pair watched Bulawayo performers SuperGeeks, Mawiza and Novuyo Seagirl shine as they performed at the Bulawayo Centre.

They wrapped up their visit with appearances at local nightspots such as Smokehouse where they partied and took pictures with fans.

The two who have a huge following because of their roles on the series said they enjoyed their stay in Zimbabwe.

Sol who spoke to youths on matters that are tackled on Shuga said it is important for Zimbabweans to tell their own stories as it will go a long way in the development of the industry. “It’s very important that you know what’s happening in Zimbabwe so that one day when Shuga decides to come to Zimbabwe, they’ll know what and whose story to tell.”

He also shared how the series’ stories are written.“The storylines on the show are actually real stories based on specific people. The crew has sit-ins where people from across South Africa share their stories so it’s real issues being portrayed through drama.”

“Tsulu’s death in Season One was as a result of input from people in Cape Town who said they wanted to see someone die (because of domestic violence) as people are dying every day from this form of abuse. That’s how this death came to be,” explained Sol.

Dineo who clearly enjoyed every moment of being in Bulawayo reminded youths about the importance of taking care of themselves all the time.