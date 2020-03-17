Nomvelo Siziba, Victoria Falls Reporter

ENERGY and Power Development Minister, Fortune Chasi, has said increased research should buttress development of bio-fuels as one of the alternative solutions to the country’s energy needs.

Speaking at the International Renewable Energy Conference here last Thursday, he said developing innovative solutions to energy challenges was a key Government focus and called on industry to explore the bio-fuels path.

“It is our goal to continue developing home-grown solutions to energy challenges in the country. We will continue as a country to ensure an enabling environment for new and established players to enter into the bio-fuel sector as a way of increasing the national capacity of ethanol and biodiesel production,” said Minister Chasi.

He said researchers and project developers must come up with new ideas of producing bio-fuels and prescribe best practices that will benefit the economy.

“I am told that apart from sugar-cane and jatropha, there are several other crops that can be used to produce ethanol and bio-fuel. Therefore, I encourage researchers and project developers here and everywhere in our country to come up with novel ideas for production of bio-fuels,” said the minister.

He said Government has already crafted a biofuels policy, which will be launched together with the national renewable energy document this month.

“The biofuels policy of Zimbabwe, among other things, seeks to increase the production of ethanol and bio-diesel from several plants,” said Minister Chasi.

“Our country’s solution lies within our borders, our resources, our people and our partnership with the global community. Zimbabwe’s energy crisis cannot be solved by a traditional solution but with new ideas.”

The minister told delegates that global energy gaps cannot be solved by old methods of deploying carbon-based energy solutions alone. That is why Zimbabwe is putting in extra emphasis on renewable energies, he said.

The measures come at a time the country is experiencing power supply constraints and is importing from neighbouring countries to augment local generation.

“We have been importing power from neighbouring countries to boost local generation mainly from the hydropower at Kariba and thermal power from Hwange. Going forward, we are proud to be joining the prosperous countries that have clear supporting policy frameworks including targets for renewable energy technologies,” said Minister Chasi.

He projected that Zimbabwe would in the next few years be counted among countries that run successful renewable projects.

“We have started the process of developing renewable energy competitive bidding process with the help of the African Development Bank. Soon will be among those countries that have succeeded in procurement process of solar PV and concentrated power,” he said. — @nomvelosiziba.