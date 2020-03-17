Herald Reporter

A Chinese billionaire has pledged to assist African countries, Zimbabwe included with COVID-19 test kits.

In a statement yesterday the billionaire and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma said each of the 54 African countries will receive 20 000 test kits, 100 000 masks and 1 000 medical use protective suits and face shields

“We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1,3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis. The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” said Ma in a statement.

In total, 1,1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60 000 medical use protective suits and face shields will be delivered through Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, which will take the lead in managing the logistics and distribution to the rest of Africa.