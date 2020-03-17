Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimdancehall sensation Jah Signal and hip hop maestro – Takura’s shows at Club Liquids in Masvingo are still on as no Covid-19 case has been reported in the town, event organisers have said.

The Stonyeni hit-maker is expected to perform on Friday while the Zvemoyo hit-maker will perform on Saturday.

With the coronavirus (Covid-19) affecting more and more people worldwide including popular actor Idris Elba who tested positive this week, locals were skeptical about the forthcoming shows.

But, DTL Records, organisers of the shows ensured patrons safety at the event saying they are in the process of engaging health personnel so that patrons undergo mandatory tests for Covid-19 at the gates.

“Just like any show, our security personnel usually searches revellers for weapons and other harmful products at the venues. This time around, we’re engaging health personnel to also conduct scans for coronavirus as we don’t want to put our patrons at risk,” DTL media liaison Terminator Makoni said.

He said the shows preparations were going on well as the country has no confirmed case of Covid-19.

“The shows will go ahead as planned as no incidents of coronavirus have been reported in Masvingo so far. We’ve not yet heard any cases even at nearby places so it’s all clear.”

Covid-19 has significantly impacted arts and culture programming internationally, having implications on mobility, access to public spaces and the flow of cultural goods and services.

@mthabisi_mthire