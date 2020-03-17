Stanford Chiwanga



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and announced a range of extraordinary measures to curb its spread in Zimbabwe.

Addressing the nation live on national television on Tuesday afternoon, President Mnangagwa said measures to curb the spread of the virus in Zimbabwe include the partial closure of borders and prohibiting events that involve the gathering of more than 100 people.

The 2020 ZITF and Independence celebrations, whose main event had been set for Barbourfields Stadium have been postponed and will be held when the coronavirus outbreak has been contained.

Weddings and church gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned.

Schools will remain open since they close in two weeks’ time.

Other measures to be taken to limit the spread of coronavirus in Zimbabwe include travel bans to and from high-risk countries.