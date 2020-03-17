Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GWERU-based Sino Cement Company says it has been forced to restrict its business internally after being out-competed on the export market by Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer.

Dangote Cement is controlled by Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest person, Mr Aliko Dangote, who has been aggressively setting up plants in countries such as Zambia and Tanzania, which are former export strongholds for Sino.

This emerged during a recent familiarisation tour of the cement factory by Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Larry Mavima and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board led by chair, Advocate Martin Dinha.

Sino business development manager, Mr Andrew Gona, said their exports have been heavily affected.

“We used to export but the growth of Dangote in the region has pushed us out on competitive grounds. They have built modern plants that are low cost right in the heart of what used to be our export market,” he said.

Mr Gona said his company can, however,meet the local demand without majorchallenges.

“We can supply and sustain demand at any level. Our markets are mainly the Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and Transport and Infrastructural Development. All Government projects are supplied with cement from here,” he said.

“We are strongly involved in Mt Hampden Parliament building, Robert Mugabe International Airport renovations, National Drug Pharmaceutical warehouse in Harare and Hwange Power Station stage three extension.

“We have some achievements despite walking troughs and crates of economic challenges in the country.

“We have stood fast, we have not closed, and we have not imagined closing. We have continued to hold on.”

Mr Gona said the company’s capacity utilisation was above the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries average of 30 percent but would not give the exact production figures.

He, however, said the company was targeting moving over 45 tonnes of coal from Hwangeeach year but were being let down by the railways firm.

NRZ marketing director, Mrs Electa Mavhunga, said they moved about 30 000 tonnes against the target of about 35 000 because of the shortage of locomotives.

“We had a shortfall because of the shortage of locomotives, we have challenges because some of the companies we want to hire the locomotives from charge us in United States dollars. So, we will hire and repair some of the locomotives to meet the demand,” she said.