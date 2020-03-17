Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THREE suspected armed robbers are on the run after they allegedly robbed a 35-year-old Beitbridge illegal money changer of R76 000 and US$838 at a gunpoint.

The suspects threatened the osiphatheleni with a firearm after one of them stopped him saying he wanted to conduct a transaction.

The suspects then assaulted and robbed him.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 6PM.

“I can confirm that we received a report of three unknown armed robbers who allegedly assaulted an illegal money changer before robbing him of cash amounting to R76 000 and US$838 at gunpoint. No arrests have been made so far and investigations are underway,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the complainant was driving a Toyota Kia on his way from a soccer match when one of the accused persons allegedly stopped him at a service station in Beitbridge.

The suspect allegedly said he wanted to change US$100 into Rands.

“During the transaction two more accused persons emerged. The third suspect who had a pistol forced the complainant at gunpoint to drive them to a secluded area where they started attacking him with fists before robbing him of cash,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said after the robbery the accused persons fled from the scene leaving the complainant who rushed to Beitbridge police station and reported the matter.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to desist from engaging in illegal foreign currency dealings, saying they risk arrest or losing their money to fraudsters.

He said money changing on the streets was illegal and police would not hesitate to arrest culprits.

Recently, four suspected armed robbers allegedly attacked and robbed a Beitbridge illegal money changer of US$4 000, R6 000, $80 and a cellphone at a gunpoint.

The incident occurred at a garage along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway.

@michellzvanyanyan2