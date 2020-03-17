Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly ran a fake construction company and duped three people of more than R400 000 and US$12 000 on separate occasions.

Marvelous Dube (26) residing in Mpopoma suburb, who is the director of Primed and Ready Enterprises located along Robert Mugabe way in the city, allegedly conned Mr Greenfield Nyoni of Magwegwe North suburb, Ms Priscilla Maphosa of Old Magwegwe suburb and Ms Sheila Banda of Cowdray Park suburb.

It is alleged that Dube connived with Mthandazo Mabuza Ncube who is still at large in defrauding the complainants.

Dube was not asked to plead to three counts of fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded out of custody on his own cognisance to March 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakabuda said sometime in January last year, Mr Nyoni went to Primed and Ready Enterprises where he met Dube and Ncube who told him that they were selling a house in Magwegwe North suburb for US$16 000.

It is alleged the duo presented themselves as company directors who had been tasked to sell the house by the owner who was in South Africa.

“The second accused person stated that the owner of the house will give him the Power of the attorney to transfer the ownership of the house. The complainant paid US$ 12 400 for the purchase of the house and another $400 as administration fee,” he said.

Mr Chakabuda said a memorandum of agreement was drafted between the company and Mr Nyoni.

It is alleged that Mr Nyoni later realised that he had been fleeced and reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that sometime in February last year, Dube and Ncube deceived Ms Priscilla Maphosa of Old Magwegwe suburb into believing they owned a construction company.

“The accused persons told the complainant that they could sell her house for R200 000 and thereafter build her a bigger one. The complainant agreed and her house was sold,” Mr Chakabuda said.

Dube and Ncube allegedly converted the money to their own use.

In the third count, sometime in July last year, Dube and Ncube allegedly approached Ms Sheila Banda of Cowdray Park suburb saying they were directors of Primed and Ready Enterprise.

They allegedly told her that they could sell her residential stand for R225 000 and thereafter build her a four roomed house.

“The complainant surrendered her residential stand in Pelandaba West suburb. The accused persons sold it and converted the money to their own use,” said the prosecutor.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons.

The total value stolen is R425 000, US$12 400, $400 and nothing was recovered.