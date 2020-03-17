Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Ricky Zililo & Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national disaster and announced a raft of measures to curb its spread in Zimbabwe.

The President directed that all public gatherings, including sporting events, be halted for 60 days, as part of measures aimed at containing the Covid-19 outbreak that has so far infected more than 168 000 people globally.

The pandemic has also killed close to 7 000 people worldwide and the death toll continues to climb.

Zimbabwe has recorded no official infection since the virus’ outbreak.

Reacting to the President’s declaration, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) said there was no need for debate in engaging in sporting activities, even domestically.

SRC had earlier issued a statement with a cocktail of new requirements for National Sports Associations to seek clearance to compete outside the country.

“The State President has issued a proclamation and naturally everyone should and must abide by that. It’s no longer an issue of should we or should we not,” said SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho.

The proclamation by President Mnangagwa will see a number of sporting activities, including the Premier Soccer League, which was expected to kick-off this weekend, being affected.

The start of the PSL has now been indefinitely postponed and could maybe kick-off towards the end of May, depending on the outbreak.

This leaves the 18 PSL teams with the burden of keeping about 540 players fit for the next 60 days, while not involved in any competitive matches.

The PSL is now concentrating on wrapping up its sponsorship deal with Delta Beverages which they expect to announce soon.

“President Mnangagwa has spoken and we stand guided by the direction that has been set for everyone to follow. Kindly note that we are finalising the sponsorship and we will be announcing our programme; that is fixtures for the season soon,” said Kudzai Bare, the PSL spokesperson.

Asked if there are mechanisms lined up to compensate clubs during such times, Bare was non-committal.

“What we’re going through is beyond everyone’s control. What is important is to preserve lives,” she said.

Besides wrapping up the sponsorship deal, the indefinite delay will also enable the PSL to finalise the Herentals FC match-fixing cases, which they had failed to conclude.

The Zifa appeals committee will on Friday deliver its ruling on Herentals’ appeal against the PSL disciplinary committee judgement that found them guilty of attempting to fix their game against Black Rhinos.

Zifa said it will comply with the Government’s directives in the interest of public safety.

However, Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela could not be drawn into commenting on what advice they were giving their affiliates, whose season was scheduled to start on March 28.

The Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has encouraged its members to be hygienic.

“The advice to players and clubs is that players mustn’t drink from the same water bottle during training. They mustn’t exchange towels, bathrobes or even bibs. Remember to wash your hands with disinfectants or sanitizers. Players that show obvious symptoms of respiratory infection or fever before or after training must immediately leave the rest of the team, isolate themselves and inform club doctors. Please, avoid spitting on the field,” said FUZ secretary-general Thomas Sweswe.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) said because of travelling restrictions imposed by most countries, World Rugby had announced cancelation of all activities.

The Sevens Hong Kong Challenge set for next month that the national rugby sevens’ side, The Cheetahs, were to participate in has been indefinitely postponed.

Sifiso Made, ZRU chief executive officer, said they are waiting for World Rugby and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to brief them about the final qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics that have been scheduled for June.

“The welfare of players, officials and spectators is important and as such, we are suspending all activities. About player welfare, limited contact is being encouraged, meaning they have to train on their own or in limited numbers,” said Made.

The final weekend of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) league this weekend has been postponed.

In swimming, spokesperson for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Swimming Board (BMSB) Thomas Werret reported that their season had already ended.

“It’s now down to a few individuals that qualified to compete at international events. The season ended last week with the Junior Championships. So technically, our programme isn’t being affected,” said Werret.

Organisers of the annual Econet Victoria Falls Marathon have temporarily suspended registration for this year’s edition. The marathon had been scheduled for July 5 in the resort town.

“We have temporarily closed online entries until 30 April or until we have a clear indication from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe as to whether we may proceed with the event,” organisers said in a statement.

The event has been running annually for more than a decade and has been a drawcard for the tourism sector as it attracts the numbers and revenue.

Hotels and lodges smile in the run-up to this marathon each year, as they check in hundreds from around Zimbabwe, the rest of Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

The 2019 marathon attracted 3 518 runners from 43 countries.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara welcomed the government’s intervention, as there was now clarity regarding the pandemic.

Tendai Tagara Tendai Tagara

“This is a global dilemma; we have to comply, as there is not much that we can do about it. It is not a situation affecting Zimbabwe only, but the entire World.

“In actual fact, we were already in a fix with marathons like the Prague, Rotterdam and Vienna where our athletes were set to participate in being cancelled,” Tagara said.

Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland had already agreed to call off the Irish incoming tour next month.

This was after English Country Cricket sides Derbyshire and Durham abandoned their pre-season tour of Zimbabwe because of the coronavirus.

The English sides had hoped to take advantage of the country’s warm weather to prepare for their cricketing season, which is also in jeopardy due to the pandemic.

The country teams rushed back home fearing being denied entry should a national lockdown to declared by their government.

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association has postponed all national and international activities, including processing clearances for any travel outside the country. The national association urged all provincial affiliates to follow suit and postpone any activities they had planned.

“Inter-provincial movement of teams and players for purposes of competition, training or any activity, is discouraged. Regular updates will be communicated from time to time,” ZVA said.

Bulawayo Volleyball Association chairperson William Mazviro indicated that they are postponing their pre-season tournament, the start of the under- 15 league, social league and Premier League. Clubs and followers will be informed about resumption of games.

Basketball Union of Zimbabwe president Joe Mujuru said now that the government had given direction, they will fully comply.

Schools sports, whose national athletics competitions for both the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and the National Association for Secondary School Heads (Nash), were to be held at Peterhouse College in Marondera from March 23-27, will now be shelved.

“Please be advised that through the office of the Permanent Secretary, we are hereby advised that gatherings of more than 100 people be discouraged with immediate effect due to the coronavirus,” read a joint statement to provinces by Naph and Nash presidents Cynthia Khumalo and Arthur Maphosa.

They requested those that were already in camp to decamp immediately until further notice.

They called for good health habits and practices, and urged all schools to acquire sanitizers for learners as a precautionary measure against contraction and spread of the virus.

“Once the storm subsides you will be advised of our new dates, as some logistical payments had already been made for the athletics meet. Nash/Naph provincial gatherings for all other activities are also put on hold. Keep athletes in shape at their individual schools. Our health is our priority.”