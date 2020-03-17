Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has blasted rowdy fans for violence that overshadowed the Castle Challenge Cup match pitting Bosso and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

A dominant performance by FC Platinum saw them winning 2-0 courtesy of a first-half brace by Silas Songani.

However, all hell broke loose in the first minute of stoppage time when angry Bosso fans at the infamous Soweto stand threw missiles and invaded the pitch.

That’s certainly not how Bosso would have wanted to start the season and now await a hefty fine from the Premier Soccer League.

The PSL condemned the acts of violence and hooliganism, saying such unruly behaviour cannot be tolerated as it reflects badly on the game and the country.

“We are carrying out investigations on the matter and have requested reports from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two participating clubs and the Bulawayo City Council security department on what transpired and their recommendations on stemming violence at football matches played at Barbourfields Stadium in particular.

“Meanwhile, we will proceed to charge Highlanders FC in terms of the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations as well as the rules of the tournament,” read a PSL statement.

In a statement released yesterday, Mhlophe expressed the club’s absolute disgust over the pitch invasion and missile throwing incidents.

“The ugly incidents that marred a potentially good sporting event reflect badly on our football, Highlanders FC as a brand and various stakeholders involved in this beautiful game. We would like to urge all football loving fans to refrain from such acts of hooliganism that scare away potential sponsors and partners,” Mhlophe said.

He apologised to all stakeholders affected by the incidents and assured them that the club was working to decontaminate football of this vice.

“The club also notes with gratefulness the work that the Government of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo City Council and other stakeholders ae doing to uplift Barbourfields Stadium generally and particularly the playing pitch, which was in pristine condition for the match. Thus, the throwing of watering pipes that were stored between the touch line advertising space and the Soweto stand perimeter fence by violent fans is uncalled for and stand unequivocally condemned by the club.”

Mhlophe said violence has no place in football and a stadium should provide a conducive environment for football loving people to bring their families to games.

The club, Mhlophe said, will look into how it can improve its security and crowd control skills for future matches.

Bosso’s performance was disjointed and they had no shot on target as their players struggled to keep up with the relatively match fit FC Platinum line-up. – @innocentskizoe