Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Government has declared a National Disaster in the wake of the coronavirus which is now a global pandemic and postponed major social events including the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the 40th Independence Day celebrations that were scheduled for Bulawayo next month among other measures to contain its transmission and spread.

In a Press conference at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Government has also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people including for religious purposes for the next 60 days while schools will be allowed to finish their remaining two weeks with standard screening precautions being taken daily.

He said should the situation escalate, Government will not hesitate to take further and even more drastic measures for the country’s common good.

President Mnangagwa said by declaring the pandemic a National Disaster, Government will be able to mobilise resources and take necessary measures in dealing with Covid-19.

“With immediate effect and for a unified and coordinated effort, I have directed our National Disaster Management Machinery to extend its mandate and focus to dealing with the pandemic, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care as the lead agency. Weekly reports will have to be made to Cabinet,” he said.

To reduce the likelihood of infections and spread of the coronavirus, President Mnangagwa said the Government has now put all hospitals and health facilities on high alert for the pandemic as it also avails kits and other accessories for screening, handling, testing and treatment.

He said more isolation and treatment centres are being identified, designated and equipped appropriately while a national communication taskforce on the virus and dissemination of accurate information and raising general national awareness will be immediately constituted.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities. In that respect, Government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, all national Independence Day celebrations previously planned and pending international sporting fixtures until the threat of coronavirus recedes.

“All these activities will resume as soon as we are satisfied that our nation is no longer at risk. Resources originally earmarked for these events will now be redirected towards strengthening our defences against the coronavirus and towards drought mitigation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Gatherings of more than 100 people, including those for purposes of worship and weddings stand suspended for the next 60 days after which the suspension will be reviewed.”

President Mnangagwa said with immediate effect, Government premises must be equipped for screening procedures while businesses and establishments are also encouraged to do the same to achieve a total and effective response to the coronavirus.

President Mnangagwa also encouraged the practice of personal hygiene and the use of alcohol based sanitisers, which fortunately, are manufactured locally.

“In view of the fact that schools are only two weeks away from the end of the first term, Government has decided to keep them open, with standard screening precautions being taken daily. Dates for reopening of all schools will be announced, taking into account realities on the ground,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government continues to curtail unnecessary travel outside the country especially to destinations in countries affected by the virus while travellers from high risk countries are encouraged to postpone their travel arrangements to Zimbabwe for the next 30 days starting from March 20.

Equally, the President said, Zimbabweans are discouraged from travelling to, through and from high risk countries during the same period as the Government also called for the avoidance of non-essential travel.

President Mnangagwa said while all the country’s major entry points will remain operational, screening, testing and other WHO recommended measures will be enforced vigorously while small other crossings will be closed until further notice.

He said the Government this working within WHO guidelines in handling and treating foreign guests while it continues to review this as necessary and strictly on the basis of available scientific evidence and information.

“Our response will neither be arbitrary or reckless,” said President Mnangagwa.

He called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and always act with care, consideration and compassion.

He said individuals with symptoms of the virus should come forward for testing and undertake all necessary control measures that include voluntary self-isolation.

President Mnangagwa said going forward, the monthly clean up exercise must incorporate heightened awareness of the coronavirus including measures which experts recommend to ensure highest standards of public health.

“Now this is the time to show unity and purpose in our nation. We have to reach out to one another in fighting this deadly pandemic. It knows no political party, no ideological boundary, no colour, no creed, no nationality. We either unite in fighting it, or it forces us together in shared grief,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said while it was a relief that Zimbabwe was still free of the coronavirus, the country stands in solidarity with nations affected by the pandemic.

The President said the virus has impacted negatively on national economies, international relations and trade.

The case of Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said key bilateral projects in many sectors, most notably transport and infrastructure have either slowed down or have come to a halt.

He said the country’s tourism sector has also been hard hit on the back of two droughts with the economic impact of the virus already being felt and threatening Vision 2030.

“The choice is that stark, and ours to make. The choice has to be made now while there is still time. I count on your full support so we work towards a virus-free Zimbabwe.”