Musician Peace Ndlovu aka Ba Shupi has set eyes on a collaborative gospel Extended Play (EP).

The “Godo” hit-maker is working with United Kingdom-based musician and Most Wanted Records chief executive Justin Russell Tapiwa Musakusa aka Juss Russ and the record label’s new talent, Tadiwa Majoni.

Juss Russ, who is also credited for identifying and building Zimdancehall musician Hwindi President’s career, said the project was aimed at helping the 18-year-old Majoni realise her dreams.

“I went on radio for an interview and announced that I was looking for new talent to push, that’s when Tadiwa Majoni got in touch,” he said.

“We arranged an audition. I was impressed with what I heard, so I went on to sign her. We have already recorded songs to be part of our gospel EP titled “VIP”.

The EP was recorded at Young Games Entertainment and produced by QuaZor.

“We roped in Ba Shupi to make the project unique. As you know he has a powerful vocal and has already proved himself great when it comes to collaborations,” said Juss Russ.

Majoni said she was happy to be part of the project.

“I have always sung in church, but this is my first time recording,” she said. “It’s a dream come true, I can’t wait to share my music with the world.

“This is my way of serving God, sharing his good news through music.”

Majoni said there was no better way to launch a career than work with seasoned musicians.

“I’m happy to be working with someone as seasoned as Ba Shupi,” she said. “Juss Russ is also someone with a proven track record having performed at great stages including the Wembley Arena in United Kingdom and at the Christ Embassy Church in Nigeria.

“I believe this is the best way to launch my career.”

Ba Shupi has a string of successful collaborations with musicians such as Stunner and Peekay.