Showbiz Reporter

NIGERIAN superstar Burna Boy who was billed for a performance in Harare next month will no longer be travelling to the country due to the Coronavirus that has seen the country suspending unnecessary public gatherings.

Event organisers confirmed the show cancellation earlier today following a directive by government yesterday to suspend public gatherings of more than 100 people for the next 60 days.

“We’d like to express our most sincere gratitude for the support received towards the Burna Boy live in concert which was set to take place in Harare on the 17th of April.

“In accordance to the press release shared earlier by the Presidential office, the second edition of Ikonic Chronicles concert headlined by Burna Boy has been postponed,” posted Kayse Connect, event organisers.

They said a later date would be announced and advised those who had bought advance tickets that their tickets were still valid.

As a result of the pandemic that has killed thousands of people worldwide, more and more events are being postponed globally and locally. Other events which have been affected are Munch & Sip food market which was supposed to take place next month in Bulawayo, the ZITF Shutdown gig which was meant to be headlined by Master KG as well as an outdoor movie night which was being organised by Wood Affair.

Jah Prayzah who is supposed to launch his much-anticipated Hokoyo album next month has remained mum so it is unclear if he is planning to go ahead with the launch. Efforts to get comments from his camp were fruitless as their phones constantly went unanswered.