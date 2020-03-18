Oliver Kazunga/Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

BUSINESS and community leaders have hailed the Cabinet decision to postpone the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and this year’s national independence celebrations – both scheduled for Bulawayo next month – saying the decision was in the best national interest in view of threats posed by the spread of Covid-19.

Bulawayo was set to host the national independence event on April 18, the first time since 1980 while the country’s prime international trade showcase, the ZITF, was set for April 21 to 25. President Mnangagwa announced the bold measures on national television yesterday, putting to rest, anxiety over the holding of these crucial gatherings in the City of Kings at a time the world is grappling with Covid-19, which broke out in mainland China last December and has spread across 163 countries, killing 7 525 so far.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities. In that respect Government has postponed the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), all national independence celebrations previously planned, and pending international sporting fixtures until the threat of Coronavirus recedes. All these activities will resume as soon as we are satisfied that our nation is no longer at risk,” said the President.

While the country has not registered any positive Covid-19 cases, business and community leaders commended the Government for being proactive by putting in place measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, which has already affected neighbours in the Southern Africa and parts of the continent. Industry executives said the shelving of the ZITF was something they longed for in view of health risks.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) national vice president, Mr Joseph Gunda, said Cabinet has made the right decision.

“Traditionally, ZITF is our meeting point for business where we use the platform to capture new markets locally, regionally and internationally. But we applaud the Cabinet decision to postpone the trade fair for the sake of protecting life and health of the population, Cabinet took the right decision,” he said.

“We cannot have a situation where the community of Bulawayo and the country at large gets exposed to the deadly disease just for the sake of business. We will always have an opportunity to recover although the decision affects business.”

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) regional chairperson for Matabeleland, Mr Golden Muoni, said given that other nations had either cancelled or postponed public events, Zimbabwe was spot on too.

“Although business could be counting losses for now because of the income lost paying for bookings, the decision by Cabinet to suspend the event is a step in the right direction because protection of national interest or prioritising health of citizens is critical,” he said.

“We have heard of developed countries that have cancelled similar events because of this deadly disease. So, who are we to allow the trade fair to continue at the expense of people’s lives?”

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said Government’s decision had been expected as it was in the best interests of public health.

“We saw it coming. It was inevitable. This is the best decision that could be made with regards to safeguarding public health. It is something that was not avoidable. It is not anybody’s doing. Therefore, the city must accept it,” he said.

“It is sad to note that the ZITF will not be hosted at its usual time and it has become a tradition for the city. We have a lot of business opportunities and the business community benefitting and some enterprising citizen coming to sell some wares. This is a time when there is a lot of activity in tourism as well. However, let us keep the faith that it has been only suspended and we await further guidance from Government.”

Although ZITF company executives could not be drawn to comment on the matter yesterday, recent updates had show that preparations were at an advanced stage with 94 percent of the available exhibition space taken by a total of 345 exhibitors.

Zimbabwe Council of Churches leader, Bishop Lazarus Khanye, also welcome the Cabinet decision and called on all religious bodies to abide by the Government guidance so as to promote good national health.

“We exhort that all religious and liturgical processes that entail physical contact be halted. Planned mass gatherings have all been suspended in the interest off public health,” he said.

“Where possible, virtual meetings will replace physical meetings. Zimbabwe Council of Churches has out on halt all work related travels on the continent and internationally and we discourage personal regional and international travel for our staff.”

Meanwhile, the leaders urged Bulawayo residents to follow laid down regulations and forego some of the routines during the stipulated period.

“Any gatherings of more than 100 people should not be held, and we call on public spaces such as bars to heed the call.

“The independence celebrations, which would have also been held for the first time have also been halted and they would have also brought business in the city.

“It is sad for Bulawayo but we urge the community to look at other areas of business at this time,” said Mr [email protected]_tshuma/[email protected]