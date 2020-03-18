Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) scheduled for April 4-25 in Cameroon has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after the Caf medical team concluded its medical inspection of the host country.

“Even though the situation is considered as being under control in Cameroon and as per the advice from the WHO (World Health Organisation), the crisis is not yet stabilised yet in Africa and it’s very difficult to predict its evolution in the next few days,” said Caf acting secretary-general Abdel Bah in a statement.

Travelling is also getting complicated, with countries such as Morocco and Rwanda failing to travel due to restrictions put in place by their governments, which led to the medical committee’s proposal to postpone the competition.

“We would like to assure you that Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the competent authorities such as the WHO on the impact of the virus on the continent and Caf competitions. Caf administration will propose the potential new dates in due time depending on improvement of the situation,” Bah said.

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A alongside Uganda, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Group C teams Morocco and Rwanda, Uganda and Togo had already pulled out of the tournament to curb the risk of spreading the virus.

Last week, Caf called off all African Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have seen the Warriors face Algeria.

The virus has spread throughout the world with 45 nations having registered cases of coronavirus in Africa, while over 175 000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with over 7 000 deaths.