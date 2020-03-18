Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The Harare Magistrate Court will with immediate effect be solemnising a maximum of 10 marriages per day, acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mtevedzi has said.

This follows the declaration of a National Disaster issued by President Mnangagwa yesterday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, the Harare Magistrates Court solemnises between 30-40 marriages per day.

In a statement, acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mtevedzi said the Secretary of the Judiciary Service Commission had directed that hygiene standards must be improved at all court houses in the country.

“With the guidance of the Secretary and in consultation with other stakeholders, we are exploring the feasibility of other available courses of action to decongest courthouses,” he said.