Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT is working on establishing a technical college in Plumtree Town, a development that will bring relief to locals who have been going to other towns and cities to access tertiary education.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira said the college will sit on an area covering 936-hectares.

Prof Murwira revealed this during the Senatorial question and answer session last week.

He said the move was meant to increase access to tertiary and higher education throughout the country.

“Our policy is to increase access to higher and tertiary education in the country across geography, gender and different abilities. We are in the process of putting up a technical college in Plumtree and we are busy with the land application to do that – in a 936-hectare area,” he said.

Prof Murwira said a teachers’ college was also being established in Hwange.

“This year we have started with promoting the establishment of Hwange Teachers’ College to make sure that we have built infrastructure at that place,” he said.

Bulilima District Development Coordinator, Mr Nyasha Majonga said residents, businesspeople and all stakeholders were mobilising resources towards the establishment of the college to complement Government’s efforts.

He said land has been donated to the Government.

“The Plumtree community is very happy with the development and has even donated land for the establishment of the college. We are already mobilising resources as communities to complement the Government. Even the three local authorities have agreed to mobilise resources through their own budgets towards the college,” he said.

The three local authorities are Bulilima Rural District Council, Mangwe Rural District Council and Plumtree Town Council.

The setting up of the technical college in Plumtree will go a long way in improving access to higher education in the area.

Technical colleges provide specialised training in a specific career field, trade, or profession, including computer technology, business administration, culinary arts, electronics, automotive technology among others.- @DesmondNdazi