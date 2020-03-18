Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has said it will intensify renovations being carried out at the country’s major stadia despite the postponement of matches by the Confederation of African Football.

Zimbabwe’s national teams, including the Warriors, were set to play their home matches outside the country after all stadia in the country were banned from hosting international matches by CAF.

And the Government of Zimbabwe, which initially injected $37,6 million towards the upgrading of stadia, have upped their tempo as they hope to address all flaws at both the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields.

The Government chipped in to help in the upgrading of the two stadia with the hope Caf would review their ban on Zimbabwe.

But following the postponement of the Afcon qualifiers, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire, said the Government would press on with work being done at the National Sports Stadium and at Barbourfields.

Machakaire, who is spearheading the Government taskforce on the refurbishment exercise, said while the postponement may have come as a relief, in that it afforded Zimbabwe a chance to put its house in order, they would not allow those on the ground to relax.

Machakaire noted that there had been no timeframe given yet on when all sport, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, would resume and his Ministry, which has now been mandated to look after the National Sports Stadium, would not want to be found wanting again.

“We have said what happened with the CAF ban was something regrettable, that should never be allowed to happen again and I am happy, so far, that we are on course to meet all targets on the work being done at the stadia.

“We just have to keep our shoulders on the wheel and ensure that everything that needs to be put in place is put in place and, if it means even re-doubling our efforts, so be it,’’ Machakaire said.

He is confident that by the time Caf resume Match Days 3 and 4 of the qualifiers, Zifa would have been in position to submit the name of a local venue, especially the National Sports Stadium, as the home of the Warriors for the Algerian encounter.

At the weekend, Machakaire revealed the Government would not have allowed the Warriors to play their Afcon qualifier against Algeria in a foreign country, under whatever circumstances.

The Deputy Minister said the Warriors had a home, where they play their matches in this country, and as far as the Government was concerned, that position was not negotiable.