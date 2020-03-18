Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

HARARE City FC have beat other Premier Soccer League sides to snap up national Under-23 and former Slovakia-based defender Enrique Ricardo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu (21) trained with Ngezi Platinum Stars for over a week and coach Rodwell Dhlakama expressed his interest in the Young Warriors’ defender, but the executive dithered making an offer and Harare City stole him from under their noses.

Harare City did not think twice about capturing the young defender as soon as the technical team headed by Lloyd Chitembwe recommended him.

“He is a good addition to the team and age is still on his side. Harare City is a club that strives on giving youngsters a chance to shine in line with our philosophy of promoting home-grown talent,” said club secretary Matthew Marara.

Ndlovu joins Harare City on a one-year deal.

He spent two seasons at Slovakian side AS Trencín in that country’s topflight league after joining as an 18-year-old straight from Plumtree High School.