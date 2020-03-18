Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday reserved judgment in the case involving 15 MDC activists who were remanded in custody for allegedly participating in an unsanctioned public gathering that promoted public violence in Chitungwiza last month.

Justice Chitapi said he will deliver his ruling on Friday.

The accused persons approached the High Court after they were denied bail a fortnight ago at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court. The applicants were represented by Mr Tapiwa Muchineripi and Mr Job Sikhala from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights while the state that was represented by Mr Tozivepi Mapfuwa.

The state consented to the granting of bail on condition that each accused person pays $300. The applicants’ lawyers objected to the amount and proposed $100 which they said was affordable to their clients.

Among the accused are MDC youth spokesman Stephen Chuma (32) is being charged alongside Nyasha Mutsindikwa (23), Elton Tendai Marimbe (21), Dambudzo Leeroy Mhike (29), Tendai Timuri (40), Jabulani Chatindiara (42), Chris Murecha (35), Terrence Manjengwa (25), John Mulevelengi (43) Brian Mushakwe (26), Tanyaradzwa Zawaire (26), and Taurai Nyamanhindi (36).

Allegations are that the on February 29 around 6am, MDC youths numbering about two hundred were moving from Huruyadzo Business Centre proceeding towards Total Service Station in Chitungwiza. The accused persons and others who are still at large were chanting MDC party slogans and threatening other members of the public they would come across.

They also went to Job Sikhala’s house who is the Zengeza West legislator and police observed that some of them were holding stones, knives and catapults.

When the police ordered them to disperse the activists allegedly retaliated against the police by throwing missiles at them and two officers sustained injuries.

Nyamanhindi was positively identified by the police officers as the one who was inciting others to attack police.