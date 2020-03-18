Showbiz Reporter

Musician, Jah Prayzah’s Hokoyo album will now be launched online following the ban of public gatherings due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The album, his 10th was supposed to be launched on April 3 at Alex Sports Club in Harare. It will be unveiled live on his Facebook page on March 31 from 9PM.“In light of recent developments around the world and in light of the recent suspension of public gatherings of 100 or more people, we wish to announce the postponement of the Hokoyo album launch event that was scheduled for the 3rd of April 2020, to a later date,” Jah Prayzah said in a statement.

Through his sponsors, Jah Prayzah said he has decided to launch the album online in order to provide people with the much needed entertainment.

“We acknowledge and fully appreciate the need to preserve public health. However, we believe at such a time, this music can still be a medium of hope. We therefore will be launching the album via a Facebook live stream on Tuesday, the 31st of March courtesy of our sponsors.

“Our music has always been and still remains our gift to our numerous fans across the globe. As such, we hope it will once again lift up their spirits during this time until we can once again meet and dance together.”