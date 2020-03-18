ASTON Villa’s summer signing Marvelous Nakamba has been anything but throughout this season.

The season is currently suspended, with Premier League action not set to get back underway until April 3 at the earliest.

It means that coach Dean Smith’s men cannot climb out of the relegation zone, as they currently sit two points behind 17th-placed Watford.

One of the reasons for their genuinely appalling form is that they haven’t won any of their last four games has been the performances of Nakamba.

He has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, but has been on the winning side just five times, against Norwich City twice, Brighton, Burnley and Watford.

He has averaged 2.4 tackles per game, but is dribbled past 1.9 times per game, while he also concedes one foul and makes 1.7 interceptions.

Nakamba also averages 1.1 unsuccessful touches per game, along with just 0.6 key passes.

It is safe to say that he just hasn’t got up to speed with the Premier League.

Nakamba cost a total of £11 million, but he has yet to even go close to justifying such a fee.

As a defensive midfielder, he is too reckless and is dribbled past too regularly to be anything approaching the solid presence they desperately need in the centre of the pitch.

Indeed, Villa have shipped 56 goals this season, more than any other club, and Nakamba’s lack of ability is a major reason for that. – Footballfancast.com