Bongani Ndlovu/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporters

Local artistes have said the suspension of big public events to curb a possible spread of Covid-19 into the country will affect their livelihoods.

Artistes who spoke to Chronicle yesterday moments after the announcement of the postponement of the ZITF and Independence celebrations and suspension of most public gatherings said they were concerned as they were hoping to make money through these events which happen once a year.

Although commending Government for taking a stand with regards to the coronavirus, the artistes said banning public gatherings of more than 100 people ultimately meant that they could no longer stage shows.

“Obviously we need to take precautions as people. This is a global pandemic and we’re not immune to it. But, the arts will suffer because of the cancellations of shows as both Independence and ZITF would’ve been safe cash cows.

“However, the two can always come back when the situation is safer and we need to applaud our government for taking this (Covid-19) seriously,” said Nkululeko Nkala who was mobilising artistes for ZITF gigs and Independence celebrations.

Dance groups, wedding planners and service providers have also been affected as weddings and events of more than 100 people have been suspended.

Comedian and MC, Nceku who often MCs at weddings said he has since stopped taking bookings from clients as a result of the virus.

“It’s really sad. It has been affecting 2020 bookings as everyone is shaken by this outbreak. I’ve clients who’ve asked that we put the negotiations on hold until they are sure of the way forward so I’m not taking any bookings for the next two months.

“I’m not travelling as well,” said Nceku who left Bulawayo on Monday for South Africa.

Dance group Khaya Arts who had over seven weddings queued up were devastated after realising the weddings may all be potentially cancelled leading to loss of revenue.

“We’d like to take precautions, but this ban of weddings and other gatherings will be a major setback. For some of us, this is our only source of income and I foresee a difficult time ahead for us.

“This is because most, if not all of the more than seven weddings we’re booked to perform at are likely to be cancelled,” said Future Dube, Khaya Arts leader.

Another dance group, Ezimnyama through their leader Phibion Ncube said: “It’s a terrible loss for us because we depend mainly on our audiences. Without an audience, an artiste is doomed. Imagine, we had promoters who had already booked us for April events.

“However, we have to face reality as we can’t risk our lives for money. This is a pandemic that has affected the whole world so we’re going to make sure that our artistes are safe by minimising our movements and also taking all precautionary measures.” Nightspot proprietors seemed unfazed by the ban on public gatherings with one of them saying they would continue operating as usual.

“On a normal day, we usually don’t have more than 100 people unless there’s an event. So we can’t say we’re affected by the suspension the President made so we’ll continue to operate.

“When there’s an event at the club, that’s when people usually come in their numbers so that’ll mean we’ll have to adhere to what has been said and keep the numbers below 100 people,” said the proprietor who refused to be named. Qhubani Moyo who runs The Vista, Centre Pub and Jazz Cafe said they were yet to deliberate on the issue.

“I’m currently out of town and I’m yet to sit down with my management and discuss how we can go forward with the measures that have been put in place,” he said.