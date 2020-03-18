Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ supporters have called for the arrest and naming of unruly elements responsible for disturbances that rocked Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday during the Castle Challenge Cup between Bosso and FC Platinum.

The game, which FC Platinum won 2-0, was marred by violence, adding to Bosso’s financial woes after the Premier Soccer League moved to charge the Bulawayo giants.

Every season Bosso has to budget for fines due to some of the club’s wayward fans that resort to hooliganism when the team loses.

Fans that have grown tired of hooliganism took to Facebook to vent their frustrations.

“The police, PSL and Zifa must work together and take action against identified hooligans. We are trying to make Barbourfields an international venue only for hooligans to ruin those endeavours,” said one fan Sineke Maseko.

Mandidi Mushavi Horanzi said those photographed on the pitch must be brought to book, as they were all over the place.

Another fan Nkoe Ndlovu said the few troublemakers “are killing our beautiful game and costing our team bigtime”.

Highlanders life member Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda urged those with information about the hooligans that threw stones, metal objects and invaded the pitch, endangering players, law enforcement other fans should take it to the Bosso offices.

All hell broke loose in the first minute of stoppage time when angry Bosso fans at the Soweto stand threw missiles and invaded the pitch in frustration after their team had failed to record a single shot on target for 90 minutes.

They first threw an assortment of missiles, ranging from bottles to canes, before invading the pitch and hurling watering pipes at the police, forcing players and officials to retreat to the dressing rooms.

