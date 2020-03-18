Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the annual PPC Matopos Ultra Marathon say runners that had already registered for the event online before Tuesday’s 60-day moratorium on large public gatherings was declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be eligible on a rescheduled date.

President Mnangagwa pronounced a 60-day ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people, including sporting events to help curb the pandemic coronavirus outbreak that has already taken about 8 000 lives worldwide and infected close to 200 000 people.

The PPC Marathon, which includes the 33-miler (53km), 21km, 10km and 5km fun run, had been set for April 4 and joins several other sporting events that have been affected the coronavirus outbreak, as social distancing is encouraged to slow down its spread.

Another crowd puller, the annual Old Mutual Nkulumane Half Marathon, held in early May will also be hit by the 60-day ban.

Close to 1 000 people had already registered for the increasingly popular race online, with the cap being 3 000.

“We would like to advise PPC Matopos Marathon 2020 runners and the public at large that the race has been postponed to a date to be advised in due course. All runners that have registered and paid for their place in the 2020 race will be eligible to participate in the PPC Marathon when it is rescheduled with no additional payments required,” read a PPC statement.