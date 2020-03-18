Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defensive midfielder Adrian Silla reportedly missed the Castle Challenge Cup game against FC Platinum last weekend after dodging a number of mandatory medical assessments needed for him to be registered.

Silla, who appears to have earned himself the “bad-boy” tag previously attached to midfielder Denzel Khumalo before his move to FC Platinum, is said to have torched coach Mark Harrison’s wrath in the build-up to the Castle Challenge Cup, with the Briton telling him either he takes the medical or he leaves the club.

“Something is wrong with Silla’s behaviour and last week the coach (Harrison) told him that he can’t continue training him if he doesn’t want to do medicals. That affected the team’s preparations because for the game against FC Platinum, we had to use players that are registered. Maybe it was an oversight by the technical team to let him train without completing medical tests,” said a source.

“By Friday morning, he hadn’t done the medicals, which put all plans in jeopardy. Remember that he reported for duty late from off-season and he continues to misdirect his energy. He (Silla) is supposed to be challenging Nqobizitha Masuku for a starting place if he is not partnering him.”

FC Platinum exposed Highlanders’ defensive capabilities, enjoying superiority in the midfield where Masuku, Brian Banda and Divine Mhindirira struggled.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo said Silla had since done his medicals and an application for renewal of a PSL was sent on Monday together with ex-Orlando Pirates youth player Rodi Sibanda, who completed his deal with Bosso last Friday.

Sibanda joins the list of new signings that has Mkhokheli Dube, Michelle Katsvairo, Collin Mujuru, Chris Mverechena, Cardwell Gawaza, Muziwakhe Dlamini and Humphrey Ncube, who will be officially unveiled in due course.

Young striker Sibanda last year won the golden boot in the Pirates Cup in which he scored 12 goals in six matches. – @ZililoR