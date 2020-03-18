Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe football international Zenzo Moyo has lashed out at ‘hypocrites’ that are quick to make ‘generous’ donations when a legend dies while completely turning their backs on them before they die.

The Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman and former Highlanders striker, who had stints in Botswana, Cyprus and Greece, said ex-Bosso legend Barry Daka died at his Barbourfields suburb home last Thursday and will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo this morning.

While applauding those that contributed towards funeral and burial expenses of Daka, who include former footballers, supporters, sympathisers and friends of the late coach, Moyo said the legend died bitter without fulfilling his dream of setting up an academy in Bulawayo.

“The idea of celebrating people’s good deeds when they are dead should stop and we cultivate a culture of doing so while they’re still alive. Look, the death of Barry triggered some self-interrogation because look, this is the man, who for a while shared his desire to run an academy and train youngsters, but no one bothered to assist him,” said Moyo.

“Some influential people knew Barry’s plans to set up an academy, but didn’t assist him get one of the many youth centres in the city that have been abandoned. It took a few minutes for him to get burial space, but he failed to unlock doors to get space for an academy. Something is just not right.”

There’s nothing wrong with donating towards funeral expenses, but Moyo believes that a quarter of contributions madetowards Daka’s burial would have changed his life.

“Imagine the joy that he would have had seeing some of the boys he trained making such big donations when he was alive,” Moyo said.

Moyo believes older coaches in the mould of Daka should be used to coach juniors because of their patience and passion.

When he was appointed technical advisor at Bulawayo City FC, Moyo said Daka gave frank advice to the coaches and it was up to them to take it or not.

Daka was Bulawayo City technical advisor with revered juniors’ coach Ali ‘Baba’ Dube. – @ZililoR