POTRAZs announcement of new tariff thresholds for Internet Access Providers was followed up by an announcement by TelOne with their updated tariffs which took effect on the 14th of March. ZOL has now also reviewed pricing for Fibronik and Wibroniks packages.

The pricing which takes effect on the 25th of March will now be structured as follows;

Package Name Data $ Home Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited $1,744 Fibroniks ZOOM 10GB (Pay As You Go) $147 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) $402 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) $525 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) $540 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) $651 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) $1,232 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) $1,316 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) $1,370 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited $2,261 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited $3,020 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited $5,143

Top-ups

Data Validity $ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $95 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $129 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $183 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $351 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $396 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $583 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $876 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,176 Fibroniks 5GB 5 days + 5 days rollover $122 10GB 10 days + 10 days rollover $178 15GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $328