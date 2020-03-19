Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

FOLLOWING the suspension of the Rainbow Amateur Netball League games, clubs are looking at options to maintain the momentum during the break.

The league’s 2020 season was still in its infancy stages, after getting underway three weeks ago.

ZDF coach, Joel Sibanda, said they have try and keep their players fit.

“We will not stop training, the league is just starting, so we will continue training because if we stop we will lose the momentum,’’ he said.

‘’That will drag back the players back.

‘’Maybe, we can say where we used to have three days training, we will have two instead until things get normal.

‘’The break kills the rhythm because we were starting to get the performance, so we have to keep training.

‘’We need to follow what has been said to protect our athletes and the world.”

Glow Petroleum coach, Perpetua Siyachitema, said they have spoken with their players about the issue and encouraged them to continue with personal training.

“It works for us because our team is Kwekwe-based but we have players in Harare, Masvingo, so it’s difficult to train as a team,’’ she said.

‘’I give them a training programme to follow.

“Psychologically, it will affect the momentum. But, it’s also an advantage for us because we are used to it because we normally meet on Thursday and Friday.’’

For clubs like Lusumbami, based in Hwange, who are facing financial challenges, the break was a blessing in disguise.

Club chairperson, Thembinkosi Muremba, said it will give them time to mobilise resources for their next games.

“It’s really a blessing for us. Looking at our fixtures, we had our first game at home and the second game away in Zvishavane.

‘’This weekend, we could have been preparing to go to Mutare to play Mutare City. Then on the 29th we would be home against Tenax.

“So, I think this break will help us to look for donations for our away games. Truly speaking, the going has been tough but we will keep on fighting,” said Muremba.

Defending champions, Correctional Queens’ coach Christopher Simeon, said they have to find a way to ensure their players do not lose focus.

“The level we had reached, we were geared up for the games but the fact that this interruption has happened, it disturbs the rhythm.

‘’But, this is a national thing, we have to comply.

“We keep training like we were doing during pre-season and so we are going to have normal training sessions,” said Simeon.

Correctional Queens have so far won all their three matches.