By Maynard Manyowa

Zimbabwe is still waiting for its first confirmed case of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV2) commonly known as COVID-19 or much simply Coronavirus.

Its neighbour, biggest trade partner and lifeline South Africa closed a number of its borders, restricted foreign travel, removed visas on arrival and non-resident travelers from high risk countries.

But it may have been too late. The virus had already landed on its shores and local transmission imminent. That materialised and South Africa recorded 31 new cases within a 24 hour period. In the same period, China recorded just 13 new cases.

What may be encouraging for South Africa is that, there have been no recorded deaths as yet. But questions still remain on Zimbabwe, South Africa’s dependent small brother, and how it could or would deal with the virus.

The post Coronavirus in Zimbabwe: 4 important talking points appeared first on Nehanda Radio.