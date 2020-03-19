Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE first of its kind Bulawayo all female Loziba Festival which was meant to uplift young female artistes in Bulawayo has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a festival where only female artistes would participate, the event had been slated to take place from March 27 to 29.

Novuyo Seagirl, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Charmaine Mudau, Mimie Tarukwana, Voko and Acoustic Queens were supposed to perform.

In an interview on Thursday, Youth For Innovation Trust (YIT) which partnered a committee of female artistes in facilitating the festival, said they have heeded Government’s call of banning public gatherings of more than 100 people.

On Tuesday after the decree was announced the organisers indicated that they will come up with a mechanism where they will sell less than 100 tickets per event but alas all has changed.

“We have cancelled the Loziba Festival as we realised that we cannot achieve SDG 5 (Gender Equality) when SDG3 (Good Health and Wellbeing) is under threat. We’ll announce the next festival dates in due course,” said YIT managing director Thando Gwinji.

The festival was supposed to hold a mentorship program, fashion designers’ showcase, DJs battle, dance competition, poetry and comedy, among other fetes.

Named after Queen Loziba, senior queen and King Mzilikazi’s wife in the Ndebele Kingdom, the festival was supposed to be held under the theme: “Bulawayo in Solidarity with young women in art” in light of its objective of creating a widespread acceptance and support for young women’s art.

@mthabisi_mthire.