Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has dismissed as fake reports that it has increased vehicle license fees.

In a response to notices circulating on social media platforms alleging the increase in vehicle license fees, the roads authority advised the public “to disregard” such notices.

“Zinara is a statutory body that falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Therefore, any review of vehicle license tariffs is done by the parent ministry and is gazetted,” it said in a notice.

The authority urged members of public not to panic saying the fake information was meant to cause alarm and despondency.